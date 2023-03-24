Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $207,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 177.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $523.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.81 and its 200 day moving average is $445.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $574.79.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

