Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,537,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after buying an additional 96,893 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 170,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,605 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 126,964 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $81.58 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $77.94 and a 1 year high of $95.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.39.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.