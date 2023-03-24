Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $130.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $93.65 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

