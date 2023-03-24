Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $256,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.15. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

