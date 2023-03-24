Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $372.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

