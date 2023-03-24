Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

