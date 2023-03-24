Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Makes New $251,000 Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.40 and its 200 day moving average is $143.43. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

