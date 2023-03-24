Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 628 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,688 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $388.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.40. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

