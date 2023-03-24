Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 20 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 260.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $665.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.