Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,818 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.68%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

