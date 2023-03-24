Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FIS. Citigroup lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

