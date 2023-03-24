Financial Analysis: Kineta (KA) versus The Competition

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Rating) is one of 984 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kineta to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Kineta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Kineta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kineta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kineta -660.61% -263.34% -107.08% Kineta Competitors -3,346.96% -245.56% -37.81%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kineta $8.04 million -$39.50 million -0.19 Kineta Competitors $1.84 billion $244.94 million -3.85

This table compares Kineta and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kineta’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kineta. Kineta is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kineta and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kineta 0 0 0 0 N/A Kineta Competitors 4096 14896 41293 709 2.63

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 124.27%. Given Kineta’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kineta has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Kineta has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kineta’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kineta rivals beat Kineta on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Kineta

Kineta, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its immuno-oncology focused platform aims at developing fully human antibodies to address the major mechanisms of cancer immune resistance. The company was founded by Shawn P. Iadonato and Charles L. Magness in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

