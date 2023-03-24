Financial Comparison: Cipher Mining (CIFR) & Its Peers

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cipher Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining’s rivals have a beta of 6.09, suggesting that their average share price is 509% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $3.04 million -$39.05 million -14.63 Cipher Mining Competitors $3.76 billion $583.51 million -2.69

This table compares Cipher Mining and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cipher Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cipher Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cipher Mining Competitors 275 1241 1834 67 2.50

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus price target of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 23.93%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 35.12%. Given Cipher Mining’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining N/A -35.58% -32.22% Cipher Mining Competitors -48.12% 2.75% -0.66%

Summary

Cipher Mining rivals beat Cipher Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.