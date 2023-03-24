Financial Contrast: Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) versus Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Rating) and Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Proximus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk N/A N/A N/A C$148.16 0.00 Proximus N/A N/A N/A $2.20 4.35

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proximus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays an annual dividend of C$64.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 24,804.0%. Proximus pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Proximus pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

15.6% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Proximus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Proximus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk N/A N/A N/A Proximus N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Proximus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 1 0 3.00 Proximus 2 1 0 0 1.33

Proximus has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.84%. Given Proximus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proximus is more favorable than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats Proximus on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband. The Consumer segment offers fixed wire line telecommunications services, pay television, data, and internet services to home customers. The Enterprise segment provides end-to-end solution to corporate and institutions. The WIB segment is composed of interconnection services, leased lines, satellite, VSAT, broadband access, information technology services, data and Internet services to Other Licensed Operator companies and institutions. The Others segment deals with Digital Service Operating Segments that does not meet the disclosure requirements for a reportable segments. The company was founded on September 24, 1991 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About Proximus

(Get Rating)

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks. The EBU segment markets information and communication technology services and products to professional customers under the Proximus and Telindus brand names. The TEC segment centralizes all network and costs and supplies. The Wholesale Unit segment offers services to other telecom and cable operators. The ICS segment is responsible for the international carrier activities. The S&S segment brings together all the horizontal functions, such as human resources, finance, legal, strategy, and corporate communication; internal services, and real estate that support the Group’s activities. The company was founded on July 19, 1930 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.