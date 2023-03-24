Financial Review: OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OSI Systems and indie Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.18 billion 1.40 $115.35 million $5.96 16.53 indie Semiconductor $110.80 million 14.41 -$49.25 million ($0.43) -25.44

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OSI Systems and indie Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

OSI Systems presently has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.75%. indie Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 31.63%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than OSI Systems.

Volatility and Risk

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 8.74% 14.99% 6.50% indie Semiconductor -44.45% -19.59% -13.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of OSI Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OSI Systems beats indie Semiconductor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions. The Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology and related services. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides electronic components and electronic manufacturing services for Security and Healthcare divisions, as well as to external original equipment manufacturer customers and end users for applications in the defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets, among others. The company was founded by Deepak Chopra in May 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, CA.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

