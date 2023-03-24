Finnovate Acquisition (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Shares Down 0.2%

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

Institutional Trading of Finnovate Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

