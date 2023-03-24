First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $104.56 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

