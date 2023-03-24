First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $236.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.