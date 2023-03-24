First Hawaiian Bank Buys 2,440 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TFI International were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,298,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

TFI International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TFII stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $128.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average is $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

