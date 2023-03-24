First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,401 shares of company stock worth $13,647,895. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on PODD. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.82.

Shares of PODD opened at $311.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,191.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.78 and a 200-day moving average of $279.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $326.74.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.