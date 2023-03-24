First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,550,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,762,000 after buying an additional 1,035,472 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after buying an additional 661,425 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,954,000 after buying an additional 628,624 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,211,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

