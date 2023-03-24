First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 881,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after acquiring an additional 796,293 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,258,000 after acquiring an additional 776,566 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,612,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,452,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 436,657 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $78.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $142.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

