First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $151.09 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,089 shares of company stock worth $10,819,440. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.30.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

