First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,554,000 after buying an additional 104,107 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after acquiring an additional 346,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,503,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.84 million, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.96.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,700 shares of company stock worth $113,957 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

