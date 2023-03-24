First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,231,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP opened at $153.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.59. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $217.46.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGP. KeyCorp upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.30.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Articles

