First Hawaiian Bank Has $590,000 Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after buying an additional 655,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,128,000 after buying an additional 493,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after buying an additional 409,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,869,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,967,000 after buying an additional 361,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 3.1 %

CMC stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.16). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

