First Hawaiian Bank Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.87.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.