First Hawaiian Bank Has $649,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.62. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $61.69.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

