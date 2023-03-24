First Hawaiian Bank Has $654,000 Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Celestica were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Celestica by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Celestica by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 58,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.11.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celestica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

