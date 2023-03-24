First Hawaiian Bank Has $657,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,188 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 45.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $74.59 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

