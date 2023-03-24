First Hawaiian Bank Has $781,000 Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Flex were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth $82,769,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth $30,272,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 114.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,223 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth $18,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $21.46 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLEX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,938.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

