First Hawaiian Bank Has $797,000 Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCKT opened at $17.38 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 28.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCKT. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

