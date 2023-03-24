First Hawaiian Bank Has $820,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.88.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $106.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.18. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Stories

