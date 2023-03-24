First Hawaiian Bank Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $278.42 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.28 and a 200 day moving average of $262.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

