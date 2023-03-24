First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after acquiring an additional 710,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,848,000 after acquiring an additional 162,083 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

