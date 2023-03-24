First Hawaiian Bank Invests $675,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 57.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.0 %

BURL stock opened at $203.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.37. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.73.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

