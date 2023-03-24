First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,543,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $845,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL opened at $285.32 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $337.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.98.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $1,110,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,740,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,180 shares of company stock worth $6,454,792. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

