First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 2,817 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $1,383,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

