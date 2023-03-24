First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 2,884 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after acquiring an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 6.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,928,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,156,000 after acquiring an additional 99,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 23.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 695,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,485,000 after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $84.65 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

