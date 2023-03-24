First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 794 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.22.

Insider Activity

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HII opened at $196.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.