First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AQUA opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AQUA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

