First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,894,000 after buying an additional 576,573 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. American Trust lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at $75,752,930. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at $75,752,930. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at $81,114,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stifel Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $72.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.