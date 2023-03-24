First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. City State Bank boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 32,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

