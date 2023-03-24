First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $182.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

