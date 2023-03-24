First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,501 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $181.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

