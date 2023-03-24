First Hawaiian Bank Sells 287 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $246.90 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.35.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 80.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.40.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

