First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,630 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.