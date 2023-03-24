First Hawaiian Bank Sells 440 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $180.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.67 and a 200-day moving average of $197.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $241.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.