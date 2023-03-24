First Hawaiian Bank Sells 5,243 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Stephens increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.71.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $288.75 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $440.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies



Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

