First Hawaiian Bank Sells 666 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $140.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Louis Singleton sold 3,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total value of $502,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,195.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,762. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WCC. StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

